DeGreen Capital Management LLC Buys 2,024 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DeGreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DeGreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.38. The stock had a trading volume of 63,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,894. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $93.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

