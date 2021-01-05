Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Makes New $6.41 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 69,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.0% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

IJR stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.38. 63,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,894. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $93.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

