Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Reduced by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.96. 73,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,715. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $65.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.