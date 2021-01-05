Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Reduced by Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.9% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.96. 73,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,715. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $65.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70.

