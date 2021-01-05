Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Invests $328,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after buying an additional 438,140 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.04. 391,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,437,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.44.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,064,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,514,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,513,438.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,341 shares of company stock worth $57,015,000 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.