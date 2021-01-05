Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Markel were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,323 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Markel by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,946,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 105.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,014.52. 893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,006.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $999.76. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Markel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,119.25.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

