$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Equifax posted sales of $905.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Equifax by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,840,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $759,488,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Equifax by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,849,000 after acquiring an additional 688,981 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,316,000 after acquiring an additional 460,957 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,789,000 after purchasing an additional 174,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 346,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,193. Equifax has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $196.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.78 and its 200-day moving average is $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

