Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.85. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of DML traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.94. 1,515,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.57. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of C$638.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.74 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

