Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.73.

TSE RCI.B traded up C$0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$61.07. The stock had a trading volume of 249,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,773. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$46.81 and a 12 month high of C$67.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

