alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

alstria office REIT (OTCMKTS:ALSRF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of alstria office REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSRF remained flat at $$17.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.