Edward Jones Downgrades Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) to Sell

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

ADS traded up $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $72.79. 14,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,182. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $115.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,459 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 138.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 767,428 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,716,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,320,000 after buying an additional 129,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

