Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Increased to C$5.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CTS. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CVE:CTS traded up C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.19. 757,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,882. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.86.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

