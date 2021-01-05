M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 964 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIPC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 397.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

NASDAQ BIPC traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $70.75. 8,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,963. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 48.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $56.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.72%.

BIPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

