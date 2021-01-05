M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $931,000 Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $384,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Square by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Square by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

SQ stock traded up $6.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.58. 196,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,185,506. The company has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.50 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.48. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $243.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,173,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total transaction of $1,899,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at $80,492,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,244,825 shares of company stock worth $251,202,533 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

