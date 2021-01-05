M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 99.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 94,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after buying an additional 541,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.27. The stock had a trading volume of 41,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $79.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,694.50, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.61.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Read More: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.