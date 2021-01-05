Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.0% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $506,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 15,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 10,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $82.67. 187,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,044,854. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

