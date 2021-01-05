Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 1.6% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,167,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3,744.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 70,517 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.43. 22,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

