Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.58. The company had a trading volume of 274,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,495. The stock has a market cap of $203.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.83.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total transaction of $3,871,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,999 shares of company stock valued at $65,859,474. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.97.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

