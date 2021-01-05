Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.40. The stock had a trading volume of 682,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,420,900. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

