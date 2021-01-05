M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised S&P Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

S&P Global stock traded down $7.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,388. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

