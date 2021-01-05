M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,212 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Facebook by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 121,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,185,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,177,484,000 after acquiring an additional 235,826 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 176,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after purchasing an additional 201,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ FB traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.06. 370,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,452,803. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $772.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.54.
In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $118,278.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 973,560 shares of company stock worth $268,498,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.81.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
