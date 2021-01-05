M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,212 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Facebook by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 121,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 37.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,185,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,177,484,000 after acquiring an additional 235,826 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 176,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after purchasing an additional 201,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.06. 370,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,452,803. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $772.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.54.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $118,278.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 973,560 shares of company stock worth $268,498,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.81.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.