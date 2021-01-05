First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $680,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nucor were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Nucor by 87.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Nucor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In related news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,672 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NUE traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 63,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,143. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

