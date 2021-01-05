M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 3.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in FedEx by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in FedEx by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,976 shares of company stock worth $13,548,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $253.00. The company had a trading volume of 92,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.72 and its 200 day moving average is $231.86. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

