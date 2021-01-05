First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.45. 1,546,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,815,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $71.36. The firm has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

