First Financial Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $180.51. 151,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.11. The firm has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $181.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,162 shares of company stock worth $1,646,452. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

