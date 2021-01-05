First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,965 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after buying an additional 538,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,905,000 after acquiring an additional 653,675 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.73. The stock had a trading volume of 446,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,267,854. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.06. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

