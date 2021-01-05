First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 300 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after buying an additional 2,372,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,874,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,565,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,755,000 after purchasing an additional 458,790 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.80.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $164.90. 63,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,034. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $173.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

