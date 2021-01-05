First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.63. 471,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,201,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.34. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $121.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

