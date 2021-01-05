First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 492 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after acquiring an additional 230,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after purchasing an additional 519,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after buying an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,846,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,090,916,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $348.86. The company had a trading volume of 40,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,677. The firm has a market cap of $97.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.71.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

