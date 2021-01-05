Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,012,541,000 after acquiring an additional 712,842 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,635,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,858,000 after purchasing an additional 629,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $55,615,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.14.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of -58.08, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Beck sold 13,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $3,089,414.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,805,823.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

