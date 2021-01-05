Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 11.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the second quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 7,207,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,629,260,000 after purchasing an additional 549,800 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Apple by 122.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $237,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.57. 3,033,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,619,547. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

