First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Stryker by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 326,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,983,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,239,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $239.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,119. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $245.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

