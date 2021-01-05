The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Colliers Securities

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Colliers Securities from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,297. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter worth about $6,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 65,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 184,899 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

