Hashgard (GARD) Reaches Market Cap of $9.70 Million

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Hashgard has a market cap of $9.70 million and approximately $146,024.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00043110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.00347961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00024661 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GARDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.