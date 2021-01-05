The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GT. ValuEngine upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Nomura lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of GT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. 159,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

