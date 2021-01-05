Brokerages Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price at $41.83

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $82,238.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $248,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,709.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,543. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 415.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.51. 8,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,139. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

