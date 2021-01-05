Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $131.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.13.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $341,061.00. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $1,480,067.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,477.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,320,866. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Heska by 95.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heska by 251.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heska stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.40. 638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 1.60. Heska has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

