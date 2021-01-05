Denarius Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4,649.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 42% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Denarius has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $4,649.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded up 77.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,465,484 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

