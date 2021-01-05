Idle Price Reaches $3.28 on Major Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. Idle has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $148,401.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Idle token can currently be bought for approximately $3.28 or 0.00009826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00243759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.54 or 0.00501780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265724 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 811,276 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

