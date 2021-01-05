Trias (TRY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Trias has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $13,734.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00243759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.54 or 0.00501780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265724 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018060 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

