HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:HTGM traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%. Analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,798 shares during the period. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

