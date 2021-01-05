Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.29 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $32.29 million and approximately $16.47 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00043468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00348752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024658 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

