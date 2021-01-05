Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Receives $32.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.
In other news, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,705,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,026. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE MEI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.08. 3,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,509. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.29.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
