Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Receives $32.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other news, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,705,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,026. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,934,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,466,000 after purchasing an additional 51,258 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,116,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 367,882 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 48,152 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 559,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 519,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.08. 3,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,509. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.