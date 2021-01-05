RChain (REV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $158,585.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, RChain has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and $158,585.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00043468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00348752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024658 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

REV is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

