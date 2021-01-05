FNB Protocol (FNB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.16 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One FNB Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $17.28 million and $1.16 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00029683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00121018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00244648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00504064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00266237 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017951 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

FNB Protocol Token Trading

FNB Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

