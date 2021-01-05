Brokerages Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) PT at $389.00

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $389.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $368.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,428. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.73. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $387.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

