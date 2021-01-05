Magnum (MGM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $742.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Magnum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Magnum has a market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

