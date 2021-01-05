ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $25,534.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00029683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00121018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00043468 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00244648 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00504064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006737 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00049802 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 38,411,821 coins and its circulating supply is 31,728,210 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

