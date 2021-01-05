Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unicharm Corporation primarily manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household and pet care products. The Product portfolio includes Baby products which consist of Diapers, Swimming pants, Baby Wipes and Wet tissues. Feminine hygiene product consists of Napkins, Tampons, underwear and feminine care products. Household product comprises cleaning sheets, wet tissues, cosmetic puffs, anti-per spirant product and paper towel. Urinary Products includes Gentle Skin type, Pantiliner type and Incontinence Pants. It also consist mask and nursing care products. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, North America, Middle East and Africa and Oceania. Unicharm Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Unicharm stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 126,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. Unicharm has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

