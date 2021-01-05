DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Truist

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $116.41. 14,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.93. DaVita has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $118.68.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in DaVita by 142.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,625 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,263.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 63.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,019,000 after purchasing an additional 306,617 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2,754.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 266,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

