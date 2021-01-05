Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unitil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE:UTL traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.84. 364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $642.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26. Unitil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unitil news, CEO Thomas P. Meissner, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $899,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Unitil in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

